Bully Ray spoke with Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio about Jon Moxley's departure from WWE. In the midst of several WWE superstars asking for their releases, Bully Ray praised Moxley for how he wrapped up his career in WWE the correct way.

'When you know your time is up, you have to stare down the barrel of that gun and wait out your deal," Bully Ray said. "And that's exactly what he did. Theres no other way out. A couple of people got their release and were able to wiggle on out. No one's getting their release anymore. It's over. You're going to have to wait out your contract. And [Moxley] did it. He did it professionally and he did it the right way".

Dreamer added that someone of Moxley's status eventually hits a point where their character cannot go further and must move on.

"You can't say that Dean Ambrose wasn't pushed to the moon because he was," Dreamer said. "And I understand that frustration because once you reach a certain amount of goals, then what? You can't say 'I never got to be Heavyweight Champion'. He's held almost every title. He was in the mix for a long time. So, he's made a lot of money."

Dreamer also said that creative freedom is incredibly vital to the success of a wrestler and thus Moxley would fit in better with an organization allowing more character freedom.

"Guys like myself, it's that creativeness as well as to be able to have a say," Dreamer said. "I work for a lot fo companies, I'm not under contract with any of them because I don't want to be married that way to anybody. The moment that someone tries to tell me how to be Tommy Dreamer again, is the moment I have be like 'No'. But if I'm under contract, I have to listen to them and I don't want to do that. Because the only person who knows how to be Tommy Dreamer is Tommy Dreamer."

Moxley is scheduled to take on Darby Allin on June 14 for NEW. He will make his AEW debut two weeks later against Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida.

