- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Albany, NY in this new video.

- Injured WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has been announced for signing appearances at several upcoming EVOLVE events. He will be appearing before and after the following shows:

* EVOLVE 129 in Queens, NY on June 29

* EVOLVE 130 in Brooklyn, NY on June 30

* EVOLVE 131 in Philadelphia, PA on July 13

* EVOLVE 132 in Melrose, MA on July 14

As we previously reported, the EVOLVE 131 event will feature Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle, from the former ECW Arena, as a part of the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show.

- As noted before, Rusev took to Twitter today and apparently mocked Charlotte Flair for landing her ninth women's title win at WWE Money In the Bank last night. Flair captured the SmackDown Women's Title from Becky Lynch, and then immediately lost it to Bayley, who was cashing in her newly-won MITB briefcase.

Rusev wrote, "Wow when it's all said and done @MsCharlotteWWE will be 35 time world champ!!! The greatest superstar in the history of superstars. Teach me"

Charlotte took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to The Bulgarian Brute.

She wrote, "First, win one, then I'll show you what I can. [princess emoji]"

Rusev then asked her "How" and she told him to win championships, then change his name. Her response also included an emoji as the second step, which could be seen as a shot at Lana.

You can see their full exchange below:

First, win one, then I'll show you what I can. ???? https://t.co/CGGBPWcizp — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 20, 2019