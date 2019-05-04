- On last night's Impact, Pentagon Jr., Michael Elgin, and Johnny Impact had a triple threat match to determine the next contender for Brian Cage's Impact World Championship. Cage won the title against Impact at last weekend's Rebellion PPV in Toronto. Elgin picked up the pinfall on Impact to become the new number one contender.

- Below are the announced matches for next week's episode of Impact. As noted in a Wrestling Inc. exclusive, Willie Mack signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling.

* Rob Van Dam vs. Ethan Page

* oVe vs. Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, and Fallah Bahh

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne

* LAX vs. Moose and Josh Alexander

- As part of Impact Wrestling's new streaming service, Impact Plus, Great Muta has been announced to appear at the upcoming A Night you Can't Mist event, airing exclusively on the app. The show will be at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on June 8. Muta has made multiple appearance for TNA / Impact over the years, most recently in 2013.