Johnny Impact's nearly 200-day run as Impact Wrestling's World Champion came to an end several weeks ago when he lost the belt to Brian Cage at Rebellion.

Losing a title is never easy and Impact joined our WINCLY podcast to discuss dropping his first major promotion World Championship.



"I gotta admit, it stings a little bit to hear you say the words 'former Impact World Champion,'" Impact said to Nick Hausman. "I'm not used to losing so I don't take losing very well. You could even say I'm a sore loser and that goes with the territory with staying motivated. So, I'm using this loss as motivation."

Not only is Impact the No. 1 contender for the belt he just lost, but he also is involved in the X-Division Championship race and is the No. 1 contender for that as well. He declared his priorities regarding those two belts.

"I want it all. Motivation to train harder and improve myself," stated Impact. "First and foremost, yes, to take back the Impact World Championship and I've also got the No. 1 contendership for the X-Division Title. So, I guess you can say I like gold and I want all the gold."

Cage was injured during the match and had to be rushed to the ER afterwards. Impact talked about Cage getting hurt and how it affected his thought process.

"I had a feeling he was messed up. Once I realized how bad it was, I had to change up my strategy," Impact said before adding that he became over-confident once he saw that Cage was injured.

"He caught me. I gotta admit he caught me. The sun even shines on a meathead dog's ass some days and Rebellion was his night. It doesn't sit well with me knowing the opportunity I blew. That's why my plan is to take my title back."

Impact said he hopes that the injury doesn't hurt Cage long-term, but he's happy to see him out for awhile.

"As a person whose involved in professional wrestling, I hope the injury doesn't affect his career," admitted Impact. "But I wouldn't be too sad if he was messed up for (a little bit_ and I got to take on The Machine at half-strength."

Impact added that Cage's head must be the thickest part of his body since the brick he hit him with did less damage than the Spanish Fly.

Just after Cage won the title and defeated Impact, Michael Elgin made his Impact debut and delivered a spinning powerbomb to the new champion. Impact spoke about Elgin possibly entering the World Title picture.

"I think Michael Elgin has a lot to bring to the table and can be a good addition to the Impact roster. But he needs to learn that Impact Wrestling has a line and I'm in front of the line. Johnny Impact is Impact Wrestling so as long he knows his role and stays out of my way, it's going to be great to have him at Impact Wrestling," said Impact.

"I got a feeling that he maybe doesn't understand things right now so I'm gonna have to explain them for the next couple of weeks."

As to Impact getting a rematch for the title he just lost, he says that should be expected and that's how the business works.

"Yeah, that's how wrestling works," stated Impact. "The former champ is entitled to a rematch… Why would I not? He's gotten rematch after rematch against me. He gets the title from me – absolutely I get a rematch."

Johnny Impact can be seen every Friday night at 10 pm EST via Pursuit and Twitch.

