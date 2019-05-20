WWE's ratings have been on the decline for a while and that's before AEW even launches its TV show later this year on TNT. Some fans and wrestlers alike believe the product has become stale and Konnan of MLW is a part of that contigent.

The wrestling veteran talked about WWE's declining ratings when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I think they've shot themselves in the foot so many times," Konnan said before adding that he has a wrestling podcast so he's forced to watch WWE. "There's no show that if it was as bad as WWE has been for the last few years, I'd still be watching.

Konnan continued, "Just the unnecessary filters and unnecessary backstage politics – you gotta watch what you say and do. Them writing out promos that are brutal, just some terrible stuff said on TV. Rey Mysterio going on WrestleMania and he's in there for one minute? C'mon!"

Konnan discussed how poorly Ricochet has been booked and that he's the best high flyer since Mysterio but he doesn't look like what a star should look like. However, he did compliment the recent vignettes with Bray Wyatt but said those are now the exceptions rather than the norm.

"It's almost like this company that was so great at storylines and making stars and vignettes – they've lost their way. A lot of it can be contributed to Vince McMahon but a lot of it is also the talent," stated Konnan. "You can't become complacent. Do you wanna be safe and good or do you wanna take a chance and be great? Almost all the great ones have better drive and more initiative."

Konnan is now working for MLW founder Court Bauer who spent years working for Vince McMahon in WWE. Konnan talked about the similarities between McMahon and Bauer.

"I don't know Vince that well. But like Vince, [Bauer] is a workaholic. To be 70 years and still be going to all of the TV tapings and all that…he built it. That's his empire. All of the mistakes Vince has made, you also have to look at all of the successes he's had," said Konnan. "I believe the one thing Court learned from Vince was probably his work ethic. He's also working and there's no better recipe for success than hard work."

Konnan also cited the discipline and structure that Bauer has instilled within everyone in MLW and that discipline is something Konnan is familiar with.

"I was in the military for seven years and I understand the importance of a regimen," said Konnan. "If there's no discipline then there's complete anarchy and chaos. There has to be discipline and accountability and he's very big on that."

Konnan can be seen every Saturday night on MLW Fusion. It airs on BeIn Sports at 9 pm EST and is available shortly after on MLW's YouTube channel.

