Kurt Angle called it a career at WrestleMania 35 when Baron Corbin defeated him in his farewell match. But while Angle's in-ring career is over, he doesn't consider himself to be "retired."

Angle spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about his WWE farewell and what he'll be doing in the immediate future.

"No, it's not a retirement. I don't think I'll ever retire where I'm just sitting down and not doing anything. I've got to do something constructive and right now I'm producing for WWE, doing movies and I also have a supplement business called Barndad Nutrition," said Angle.

Since he's not technically retired, does Angle ever expect to lace up the boots in a WWE ring again?

"No, but it seems like they always come back. I've seen Shawn Michaels come back; Ric Flair come back. I don't plan on coming back but if Vince McMahon needs me, I would do it in a second," stated Angle. "Do I think he'll call on me? Probably not. I think Vince is more proud of me not as a wrestler, but someone who overcame his demons and stayed straight for this long. He doesn't want to be the one who ends up having me relapse because he wanted to use me for a match and I got hurt and I ended up taking painkillers.

"I think Vince looks at me as a success story, but also a liability."

Angle saw himself as a liability because of how many times he got injured during his WWE run before he left for TNA. He became addicted to painkillers and that led to him leaving.

"I was out of control and Vince couldn't control me," revealed Angle. "I just got tired of everything and told Vince I wanna leave. He didn't want to let me go and wanted me to go to rehab and stay with the company. But I said, 'No, I'm gone Vince. I don't wanna be here.'

"I went to TNA and the painkillers didn't get any better. When I finally got clean, it took Vince three years to even look my way."

Angle said when he was brought back to WWE for induction into the Hall of Fame, he asked McMahon when he would get to wrestle. Angle was then made the Raw General Manager and again asked when he would get to wrestle.

"You understand what he did? He brought me back and had me settled in without doing anything physical. He continued to drug test me to make sure I was staying clean. Eventually he had me wrestle, but by then my body was arthritic," admitted Angle.

As for his aformentioned movie career, Angle talked about how he was cast as Mr. Black in the film Chasing Molly.

"I don't know. My agent got a call from Shelley Pack who also stars and wrote Chasing Molly," said Angle before touching on the plotline of two small time crooks falling into a bad situation involving him as a drug kingpin.

Chasing Molly isn't a family-friendly movie like the WWE is and Angle talked about playing an unabashedly raunchy character in the film.

"It wasn't that hard," said Angle. "[Shelley Pack] told me, 'If you're gonna be a drug dealer, you gotta act and talk like a drug dealer. So get these words down, say them with intent and make everyone believe you are a drug dealer.'

"So, I went out in my own make-believe world in my head and pretended to be a drug dealer. I think I was able to come across that way."

Kurt Angle plays drug kingpen Mr Black in the new raunchy, independent comedy "Chasing Molly". It is now available on demand.

