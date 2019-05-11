- As we previously reported, some fans reached out to WWE sponsor Mars Wrigley Confectionery regarding some controversial comments that Lars Sullivan made years ago on a bodybuilding forum. We had incorrectly stated that Sullivan was not at tonight's SmackDown live event in Helsinki. Sullivan was actually at the event, and attacked R-Truth after his mixed tag team match where Truth teamed with Carmella to defeat Andrade and Zelina Vega. That was my error, and I apologize for it.

As noted, we were sent a statement on Thursday from Sullivan regarding the controversial remarks. Sullivan stated, "There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended."

- WWE will be returning to Europe in November with a show in Nottingham on Tuesday, November 5th and Birmingham on November 6th. The pre-sale for the shows stars on Tuesday, May 21st at 10 am BST.

- WWE Co-President George A. Barrios will participate in a fireside chat at the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston next Tuesday. His remarks are expected to begin at approximately 9:20 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available on WWE's corporate site after the event and for 30 days following the conference.

- The WWE SmackDown: 20 Years and Counting book was released this past Tuesday. This anniversary edition features the inaugural episode of SmackDown where The Rock battled Triple H for the WWE Championship as well as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin brawling with Booker T in a supermarket, and much more. Key moments like these are explored in depth, alongside the famous debuts of John Cena and Rey Mysterio in 2002 and rivalries such as Undertaker vs. Kane. You can check out the cover below:

Mark Sharp contributed to this article.