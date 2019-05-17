One of the hottest names on the indies is Mance Warner who has competed for MLW, GCW and AAW to name a few promotions. Sami Callihan of Impact Wrestling has definitely noticed Warner and called him one of the names to watch out for in 2019.

Warner spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about Callihan's compliments and how they tore the house down at IWA Mid-South.

"Sami saw me at IWA Mid-South, which is a place where it's always the same people out in the crowd," said Warner. "They see wrestling twice a week so you gotta learn on the fly how to get read Goddamn good real quick, or if not, they aren't gonna give a sh*t about you.

"It's kind of a lost art where guys can go and just beat the sh*t out of each other and don't have to think, 'Well, we've gotta do this, this, this…' We went out there and went at it for 15-20 minutes.

"Sami said after that match to the crowd that if I would have been around back when it was Sami and Drake Younger and [Chris] Hero, I would have fit in perfectly. That's a big compliment."

With Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley back on the indie scene, that stirs up the possibility of a Warner vs. Moxley match would people would love to see.

"As soon as I saw [Moxley's video], I got excited because there's a lot of dream matches and I'm doing shows every week…and that's always the guy that people bring up. They say, 'Man, if we got Mancer and Moxley that would be f***ing insane!' I'd love that. That would be great," stated Warner before adding which promotions Moxley would fit in best with.

"I could see Moxley going to about every damn place on the indies. I could see him at CZW, GCW, anywhere. Nowadays its crazy, a lot of people like to sh*t on independent wrestling and say they only watch this or this. Nowadays if you watch wrestling, I guaran-damn-tee you watch independent wrestling. It's insane. It's so many places right now."

With so many matches in so many promotions, Warner shared some of his favorite recent indie memories.

"Me and Eddie Kingston were beating the sh*t out of each other out in AIW in Ohio a couple of weeks ago," said Warner. "Later that night, ol' Mancer and Joey Janela draw No. 1 and 2 in a Gauntlet for the Gold Royal Rumble-style. Don't tell Vince, I don't want him suing me for saying that on here.

"We're No. 1 and 2 and we end up lasting all the way to an end for over an hour. I threw Janela out and every week it's something. Me and Homicide wrestle and I go, 'Damn, man this is insane.' I got bootlegged VHS videos from back in the day of all of these guys. Me and Low Ki fist-fighting out in AIW. It's nuts. It's insane."

Warner says there are still a couple of people out there that he would like to get into the ring with.

"Me and [Nick] Gage just had a match out at GCW. I know the crowd appreciated that and went f***ing wild with that one. Besides Moxley, I think that would be nuts. Me and Janela haven't had a one-on-one yet. Me and Low Ki haven't had a one-on-one. There's a whole list. I'll make a list and then I'll come back on here and just spend 10 minutes naming guys," stated Warner.

Mance Warner can be seen Saturday night as part of MLW's Fusion on BeIn Sports. He will also be appearing at Starrcast II.

Mance's full interview with Wrestling Inc was included on Thursday's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In it Mance discusses a dream match with Jon Moxley, Sami Callihan's support, working for MLW, a possible run in AEW, getting bored and more.

