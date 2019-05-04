Recently David Arquette made headlines with his return to pro wrestling. The actor then made even bigger headlines by competing in a scary deathmatch that resulted in Arquette leaving in an ambulance.

That event took place at GCW's LA Confidential and Marko Stunt also performed at the show. Stunt joined our WINCLY podcast where he talked about actually seeing Arquette at a hospital afterwards.

"I was laying on the couch upstairs and I heard, 'Oh, here comes David,' and I didn't know what was going on," said Stunt. "I heard some rumbling and then I saw David run past the room and he was holding his neck.

"We ended up being at the same hospital together. He was right next to me in the room and he came and checked on me."

Arquette suffered a deep neck laceration that bled profusely. Stunt's injury was in a different location but was just as bad.

"I snapped my leg in half – the worst pain I've ever been in. Luckily, I'm doing better now," stated Stunt.

Stunt is just 22 years old and is smaller than most fans that appear at his shows. He talked about any difficulties he's had in acclimating to locker rooms being younger and smaller than everyone else.

"I'm consistently intimidated," admitted Stunt. "I try not to let it show because I don't want people to see my weakness [laughs]. I've been a part of some really good locker rooms and the people I've been able to meet have helped me get to where I need to be."

Stunt revealed that it's not that easy for him to just naturally strike up conversations in a locker room, but he has some experience from high school to help him in these types of situations.

"I'm a naturally shy person. I have stage fright like no other, but it's something I've learned to push through. I did drama all through high school and I did plays. I had to push through it there to make sure it looked good and I don't want people to see through all of that," said Stunt.

WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham recently took a shot at smaller wrestlers when he said someone like Kofi Kingston should use steroids to bulk up. Stunt is even smaller than Kingston, and he was asked if anyone in the business has ever tried to get him on some "performance enhancers."

"That's funny. A year and half ago, I did have people trying to get me to get on the gas, but I wouldn't do it," revealed Stunt. "I don't think I need to to be honest.

"Now people are more accepting and people see me for who I am….They don't think I need to be super big as that wouldn't be me."

