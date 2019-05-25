Roman Reigns spoke with Phillip Martinez of Newsweek before his big match on June 7 at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia against Shane McMahon.

Back in October, Reigns shocked the WWE community when he announced that he was battling a recurrent diagnosis of leukemia. No one knew what exactly would happen once the "Big Dog" stepped away from the squared circle to focus on his health. It was four months later when Reigns came back full of smiles to announce to the WWE and the world that he was in remission, and ready to compete again.

Since coming back to the WWE, Reigns was able to do one last run with his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, before Ambrose officially left the company. Now that he is back as a singles competitor, he has many wrestlers lined up to take on the former Universal Champion.

Earlier this month, Vince McMahon brought forth the "Wild Card Rule," where certain WWE Superstars from each brand can crossover and make an appearance on both RAW and SmackDown Live. Reigns happens to be one of those guys that is working double duty for the company.

Reigns addressed to Newsweek that being a double duty worker hasn't been that easy for him, but he is glad to do it since he is one of the biggest star of the business.

"It's not easy," Reigns confirmed. "It's tough work. It takes special people to do this kind of stuff. I'm cut from a different fabric. I've always been someone who can handle this type of workload. To be honest, I feel good. We're all human and we all want to feel needed. If I'm here to help the team and that's my role, then that's what I'm going to do. I was out so I wanted to get back and help the team. So if that's what's needed out of me I'll do everything to the best of my ability to get the job done."

Speaking of McMahon, Reigns is no stranger to The Authority, as well as Vince's son, Shane. Now that a storyline is built around Shane and Reigns, he states how he loves that he is given the opportunity to take down the "spoiled rich kid."

"I love it man," Reigns said. "Shane is an authority figure but like I said Monday night he's a spoiled rich kid. He's out here trying to play with his dad's toys. It's funny to me, it's not being in there with Vince or with Stephanie he's a different character and we've all known that dude in high school. In your head you're just like 'screw this guy.' He may have thrown the party but he's the biggest douche in the room.

"That's what's cool, that character and we're able to do that and we're able to connect with that. But for me it's fun because I did this, I grinded for mine. The way I feed my children I clocked in every single day, I sacrificed and been away for a long time. So it's a completely different character that I'm going up against so I think that's cool."

In the meantime until he can take on Shane, Reigns has been enjoying his time going out and taking on other wrestlers in non-title matches. With Rollins as the current WWE Universal Champion and Kofi Kingston as the WWE Champion, the pressure to be the champion is not on Reigns' shoulders at the moment.

"Just to be able to have people to rely on, people you trust," Reigns said. "People that can take a huge cut of that plate and cut it in half. We call these guys workhorses for a reason and that's why they're in the spot that they are. Kofi, it's been 11 years, we all know the story and we're compelled by it and to be able to see that is so inspiring.

"And Seth as well. He's a journeyman, he's been all over the world, he's done his thing and worked so hard to get there again and to be able to see these type of guys, the top performers in the world go at it every single night, it puts a whole new paint job on the title scene. I couldn't be more proud of those guys and extremely happy as well.

"With everything that happened with me it created a few opportunities and those guys seized the moment. You have to give a lot of respect to guys who see that ball on the ground and pick it up. I'm super happy, and proud and thankful for them."