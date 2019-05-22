Pac, fka Neville, had a tumultuous ending to his relationship with WWE after walking out on the company. He then signed with Dragon Gate in late 2018 and also signed with AEW in early 2019.

Being signed with two promotions may present a conflict of interest for Pac and could lead to tension between AEW and Dragon Gate. Sean Waltman discussed how all of this could work out on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"That's the potential problem with people not being exclusive. It shouldn't be an issue. But okay I can understand Dragon Gate going 'We don't want you losing on everyone's streaming service or TV show or pay-per-view if you're our champion.' Especially in the past, Japanese promotions have been like that," said Waltman. "AEW shouldn't have to book around some other promotion... I don't think this is going to be an issue with other people."

Since winning the Open the Dream Gate Championship wit Dragon Gate, Pac has been steadfast about staying undefeated for the time being. That creates a problem seeing as he was scheduled to take on Hangman Page at AEW's Double or Nothing and him staying undefeated essentially tells fans that he's going to win.

Waltman speculates that AEW already had the finish in mind for the Pac-Page match as most companies don't simply book a match without knowing who's going to go over.

"When you're booking a pay-per-view or TV match, well mainly a pay-per-view match, even long term, you don't book the match without having the finish already," revealed Waltman. "You don't go like 'Okay, this sounds like a great match on paper, lets book it' and then throw it out there and not have already decided okay well 'Who's going over' and 'Are both parties down for that' and getting that all out of the way. That's how it works when it's done right."

Perhaps with the finish in mind and knowing Pac's desires, AEW cancelled the Pac-Page match citing creative differences. The two of them had a surprise match in England last week which Pac won via disqualification. AEW released that match earlier this week and Pac will have a new, unannounced opponent for Double or Nothing.