Former WWE and ECW superstar Taz provided his thoughts on how champions are perceived in WWE on The Taz Show. He spoke of the broken dynamic of WWE's two most prestigious titles and their holders, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston's, against a non-champion Brock Lesnar. Taz noted that Champions should appear to be at the top of whatever program they are involved in.

"I don't like how the two Champions were subservient to Lesnar," Taz said. "Paul [Heyman] even said 'You guys are fighting to get your hands on Lesnar and he's the challenger'. The two Champions are jockeying to get their hands on Lesnar. I feel the head Champion is just that - The Champ. Those guys need to be head and shoulders. They should never come across on TV in their characters to come across as subservient to anybody. For me, the overview of having both champions subservient to anyone, I don't think is a good move.

"During my time as ECW Champ, I was very protective of that character. I was very serious. I was all business. It's how the champion is portrayed to viewer. That's the key. The champion always needs to be portrayed always in a strong light. Any champion in the wrestling business, with the big time push, always had that feel. From the Hulk Hogans to the Ric Flairs - those two guys always had that right feel as champions. WWE has done that with The Rock as champion - always in the right light. Always with Triple H, Stone Cold - Always in the right light. I don't think having those guys come across subservient is the right thing. I know for me, I would have given a lot of push back. Closed door meeting: 'I think this hurts me as a champion'. I think everything you feel when watching the Champion: backstage interview, arriving at the arena, entrance, promo in the ring, it's got to be revealed. It's got to be top. Heyman saying 'look at you guys - look what you're doing' I don't know how much it helps those babyface Champion shine".

Taz transitioned to the new WWE 24/7 Title. Taz admitted he might be in the minority of liking the concept of the 24/7 title. Speaking highly of the 24/7 title, Taz approved of how the new title gives WWE an opportunity to get use all its superstars in a program with something at stake.

"Give it a chance," Taz demanded. "What's good about this is you've got an opportunity to make somebody by giving them a little push. Otherwise, there's all these talents lost in shuffle. Now, it's not just a segment. Now, there's a title there. It gets [a superstar] some TV time that has a little bit of quality to it because there's something at stake."

Despite Taz finding appeal in the 24/7 Title, he doesn't approve of the name '24/7 Title'.

"I have other names I would have called it," Taz said. "First thing I thought of was 'Round The Clock Championship. I also like the NDO Championship: No Days Off. This thing can be defended at any time. Give it a name with one word. Give it the name 'Relentless' because you have to be relentless to keep after this thing all the time. Or the men coming after this, they are relentless."

