With news of Brock Lesnar remaining in the WWE and not returning to the UFC, the promotion is targeting this summer to have Daniel Cormier defend his heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic.

According to multiple sources, Cormier vs. Miocic is being targeted for the August 17 pay-per-view event planned for Anaheim, California. Cormier claimed the heavyweight belt last year with a knockout over Miocic, ending his run atop the division.

It was reported on Tuesday that Lesnar will retire from MMA instead of attempting another comeback after three years away. His last UFC appearance was in 2016 when he faced Mark Hunt, with the decision resulting in a no-contest after a failed drug test. Lesnar did appear after Cormier won the title, as the two had a brief face-off inside the Octagon.

Cormier, also a former UFC light heavyweight champion, defended his title in November with a second round submission over Derrick Lewis. He has stated plans to retire from active competition before this year is over. Miocic, who defended the belt three times after defeating Fabricio Werdum, has not fought since the loss.