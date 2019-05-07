Willie Mack recently signed a long-term deal with Impact Wrestling after years of wrestling all over the world. One of those wrestling stops was with WWE in 2014 and Mack joined our WINCLY podcast to discuss why things never worked out with WWE.

"I wasn't in WWE at all," Mack stated before going into more detail. "I got signed in February 2014 and signed for six months. I was supposed to go down there [to the Performance Center] in October but they said don't plan on coming down. The doctor said they don't like one of your knees and don't like how your blood pressure is.

"I'm like, 'What? Y'all had me do this tryout and sign off my life telling me you're gonna give me all this cash, and then right before I'm about to leave they said don't plan on coming.'

"That was five years ago and if something was wrong it would have popped up by now. But I think it was a whole lotta other stuff and I heard some stuff from a few people. We'll see what happens and if they ever hit me back up."

Mack's WWE stint didn't last as long as Dean Ambrose's but they are both former WWE employees now. Ambrose appears to be back on the indie scene under his Jon Moxley persona, and Mack talked about him now being a free agent.

"I saw a little bit of [the Jon Moxley social media video]. I didn't see the whole thing but it would be sweet if he came through cause I was watching Jon Moxley back when he was in CZW," revealed Mack. "I ain't no stranger to him and I'd like to get a match with him if anybody's down to do it."

With Impact, Mack has teamed with Rich Swann on a number of occasions and he talked about working alongside him.

"We're kinda like brothers even though we're not blood related," stated Mack. "I saw him back in the day when he was scratching to get his start in Dragon Gate and we talked way back in 2010. We kicked it off and [Impact] said, 'Hey, you're gonna be Rich's partner for Bound For Glory,' and I'm like 'Alright. Hell yeah.'

"He's got talent. I got talent. We put that together and we're hella-talented. We came to show the world what we got."

Swann was on the receiving end of a low blow when Sami Callihan brought up his father who was murdered. Mack said that Swann can't take on Callihan and the rest of oVe by himself which is why he's here in Impact.

"That's why I got his back because sometimes you can't do it by yourself…I'm gonna be there for him just like he'd be there for me," Mack said before adding that while he wasn't at Rebellion, he's here now to help.

"If you want my help, I'm there. If you wanna take care of it by yourself, I understand. He's a man so he'll do what he wanna do. But I'm here."

Willie Mack can be seen every Friday not on Impact Wrestling, available via Pursuit and Twitch.

Mack's full interview was included in today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Mack discusses his new multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling, his goals in Impact, whether he negotiated with AEW or WWE, his Lucha Underground status and more.

