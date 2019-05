- Above is a new WWE Playlist video looking at Kane and his troubled history with the May 19 date.

- WWE announced a sold out crowd for tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It's worth noting that WWE did not announce an attendance number.

- WWE opened tonight's Money In the Bank pay-per-view with a graphic in memory of Ashley Massaro, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 39. You can see the graphic below: