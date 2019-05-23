- Above is a look at what went down in the WWE 24/7 Title's first week. Titus O'Neil was the (short lived) first-ever champion and was pinned by Robert Roode before he could even get backstage. Before this week's RAW ended, R-Truth was able to defeat Roode to become the current champion. As noted, it was reported USA officials had sent WWE ideas to help prop up its dreadful third hour rating, the 24/7 Title was the one among the choices.

- WWE announced today Monday's SmackDown live event in Salina, Kansas has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 26. This is the third time in four weeks WWE has cancelled SmackDown live events on Monday so its Superstars are available to show up on RAW via the Wild Card Rule.

- Tommaso Ciampa continues on the comeback trail after undergoing neck surgery in March. Ciampa tweeted out a photo of him working out with the caption, "I miss Sports Entertaining. I miss Goldie. Every. Single. Day." His initial timetable to return was nine months to one year.