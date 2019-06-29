- We have a special video edition of the WINCLY TV looking at the top five stories of the week that drops first every Friday on the Ringside Wrestling App on iTunes and Google Play. In this week's episode, which you can watch in the video above, Nick Hausman and Raj Giri discuss Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's new Executive Director roles, Seth Rollins defending WWE, the duo of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, WWE attempting to not have wrestling during commercials, and the latest on Rusev's WWE contract.



- At last night's WWE live event in Tokyo, AJ Styles gave a nod to his NJPW days by wearing a mask to the ring, which you can see in the photos below. Styles teamed up with Triple H, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson to defeat Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre.

#WWETokyo WWE Live Event wow how cool is this #AJStyles brought back and is wearing his New Japan mask



Credit to @AEWCodyfan_CCK for capturing theses awesome pics pic.twitter.com/tlJ5r0R9sx — Team AJ Styles (@KingStylesClash) June 29, 2019

- Batista responded to a fan's question about if he would ever team up with The Rock and John Cena in Fast & Furious spin-off. After posting a sick face emoji, Batista wrote, "Thank you for your consideration. I'd rather do good films." As noted earlier this month, Cena will be involved in the Fast & Furious 9 cast.