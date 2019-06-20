The New York Post and The Sun recently covered Bro Wrestling's interview with former WWE Superstar Big Cass, now known as CazXL on the indie scene. The interview was recorded at a recent Northeast Wrestling event.

It was noted that Cass lost his WWE push after he was accused of working while drunk during a WWE European tour. Cass would then suffer a seizure at a House of Hardcore show in December 2018, but the interview noted that he is in a much better place these days. Cass talked about how bad things were for him during the transition out of WWE.

"The last time people saw me I was fat, I was drunk, and I was out of shape," Cass said. "I was on the floor going to the hospital because I had a seizure. My life was falling apart, mental health issues, I was an alcoholic."

Cass said the 2018 seizure on the way to the ring was the wake-up call he needed.

"Six months later [after the seizure], I'm 300 pounds, I'm a tank, I'm shredded, I look amazing, I'm in the best shape of my life," Cass said. "Nothing's gonna stop me, I can tell you that."

Cass continues to work the indies, making recent appearances with his former partner in WWE, Enzo Amore, who is now going by nZo. Cass lost to former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) at the recent NEW event at Six Flags in New Jersey.