Steve Corino was a longtime ECW performer who won the world title, and now his son Colby is following in his footsteps. Colby has wrestled around the world and recently had his debut WWE match when he appeared on 205 Live, where he lost to Mike Kanellis.

Corino talked about that experience when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"It was great. [The ring] is a lot bigger than most indie rings so that threw me off a little bit," revealed Corino. "Maybe that's why I lost so fast. But I loved being around everyone backstage and there's such great minds there. It's all the people I grew up watching on TV, and they are now helping make the product."

One of those people helping make the product may be surprising to many as he's also a current WWE Superstar. Corino revealed who was the producer for his 205 Live match.

"Eric Young was the producer for that one. I didn't even know he was a producer until I got there and saw him on the sheet," admitted Corino. "He was great. Everyone is super nice and super accommodating. They are open to listening to ideas and anything to make the product better."

Corino then threw out his own idea on how to make the product better in regards to 205 Live.

"I think it's getting better. If I were to change one thing, I would tape it before SmackDown so the crowd would be all there and they wouldn't all leave right after. I think with a bit more crowd interaction, it would be one of the best wrestling shows there because the wrestling and talent is already there," stated Corino.

Corino has two names in mind of who he would like to get into a 205 Live ring with.

"I want another go at it with Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak too because he broke my arm before our match," said Corino.

Corino had a few rough years of bad headlines and he revealed how he is holding up mentally and physically today.

"I'm doing real well. I just had a kid and that worked wonders for my mental health. I don't have any kind of worries about myself," stated Corino. "Physically, I'm doing great. I'm in the best shape of my life and feel like I'm on a roll in wrestling."

He also shared some advice he would give to others in a similar situation.

"You gotta want to change and want to make your life better. You gotta put in the work to make it happen. You can sit around and say it all you want, but if you don't put in the effort then it's not going to happen," said Corino.

Corino continues to make a name for himself on the indie scene as a part of the stable The Ugly Ducklings. He discussed how the group came about.

"We were thrown together in an undercard six-man tag and it was the first time we ever met each other. When we went out to the ring, all of our personalities just meshed so well that the fans wanted to see more of us. So, they brought us back as a team and it just grew organically. We're all misfits so we figured the Ugly Ducklings name would be perfect," Corino said before adding that they all like punk rock, Mighty Ducks, Darkwing Duck and any other duck they can shoehorn in.

At just 22 years old, Corino has decades of wrestling in front of him. But he's already looking at the bigger picture when he was asked what he wants out of the pro wrestling business.

"Honestly my biggest goal in wrestling is to make a living for my family and do this as long as I possibly can. Wrestling is my whole life so I don't wanna live fast and hard. I wanna have a long, sustained career that I can build off of and support my family with," revealed Corino.

Colby Corino can be found on Twitter @ColbyCorino

