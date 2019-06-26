Corey Graves and Carmella seem to have grown more comfortable bringing their relationship to the forefront of the public eye, as Graves posted a photo to social media earlier this morning that shows the couple kissing in a phone booth.

Graves included the caption, "F--k a false narrative. What's real is real."

As previously noted, Graves' wife accused the announcer of sleeping with Carmella in an Instagram post earlier this year. When Graves later appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, he claimed that the accusations from his wife were false and were made at a toxic point in their divorce proceedings.

"The story that was making the rounds was not accurate," Graves claimed during the podcast. "It was made out of anger and emotion and it wasn't what it looked like. I had been out of the house and living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation. It was a sexy story that people went, 'oh my God, let's talk about what a piece of crap this guy is.' It was angry and emotional, and [we] apologized on both ends."