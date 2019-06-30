One of the biggest highlights of the G1 Supercard was the entrance of PCO in the four-way tag team match. PCO had a Frankenstein-like entrance complete with an electric chair before making his way to the ring.

PCO's manager, Destro, was a part of the entrance and he talked about resurrecting PCO when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I always say that when we die, the only thing coming with us is our souvenirs. So that was a nice souvenir [at MSG] and I've kept a picture of each video that we've done," said Destro. "But Madison Square Garden, wow! That was really impressive with all of the fans and you got goosebumps all over your body."

Destro said it was a collective idea between he and PCO about the electric chair and Destro drew on his love of Frankenstein movies to help mold the concept.

"It was PCO who had that idea as I saw in a movie that Frankenstein was in a chair. I said to him that it would be good to have that chair on the stage and it worked," Destro said before adding that he's talked to various doctors about how to safely perform acts like using car battery cables and hammering spikes up the noses of people."

Destro is not a full-time member of ROH like PCO is, but he was asked if fans can expect to see more of him in the promotion in the future.

"I think if we keep working hard together, then one day we're gonna be together again because we have so many ideas for the character," stated Destro. "I know if we keep working hard on the character, then a company's gonna say, 'Ok, let's bring in Destro.'"

PCO came up short to Matt Taven in a match for the ROH World Title last month. Many fans have said that PCO should have won the strap and Destro responded to that notion.

"I don't know ROH's plan but one day everybody is gonna say that [PCO] deserves to be world champion," said Destro. "I think if he keeps working hard and if the fans want something, that's the way it goes. The goal is to work hard and put that character on the map. It's gonna come."

While on the indies, Destro was PCO's manager but since he moved to ROH, PCO is now aligned with Villain Enterprises. Destro was asked about potentially working with fellow members Marty Scurll and Brody King.

"I met those guys and they are real nice. But I'm putting so much energy on PCO, it would be hard to put energy on three guys," admitted Destro. "I'm always thinking about PCO the character and one video each week is a lot of energy.

"It's a lot of pressure just to put one character on the map like that. Let's say a trainer has 100 clients – he will be less good than one with three or four clients. So, I'm putting a lot of energy on PCO because it's a friend. At the same time, we're together every day and chatting about what we can do. I'm putting all of my energy with him."

Destro's full interview with Wrestling Inc was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Destro discusses his history in pro wrestling, his real life friendship with PCO, educating PCO on who Frankenstein was, the most painful strongman routine he ever did, hoping to be in PCO's corner more often in ROH, his experience at the ROH - NJPW G1 Climax at MSG and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.