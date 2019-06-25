Even though he's over 50 years old, PCO has made a renaissance in recent years and signed with Ring of Honor late last year. Someone who helped him reach this position is his manager D Destro who worked with PCO on the independents.

D Destro talked about the origins of the PCO character that resembles Frankenstein when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on today's episode of our WINCLY podcast.

"I was doing feats of strength and I tied him with chains on the squat cage," said D Destro. "When he came out he was walking like Frankenstein. I said, 'Hey man, you're Frankenstein.' He's like, 'Who's Frankenstein?'

"I was like, 'What! You don't know Frankenstein!?' So I showed him the 1931 movie of Frankenstein as he had the walk and height of Frankenstein. What I like about Frankenstein is that he's a good monster. He only gets mad when people laugh at him. He's always kind to children, so I always liked that monster. And now I have a friend that looks like him!"

D Destro has always been a fan of pro wrestling and talked about his background in the sport.

"I always love pro wrestling since I was a kid - Mad Dog Vachon and all of those guys," Destro said of his love for fellow Canadian wrestlers. "I grew up listening to old time wrestling and had the advantage to know PCO for a long time. So, I always kept an eye on wrestling and it was fascinating to me."

Destro added that he did some commentary work for WCW back in the day as well as wrestling promotions in Canada.

While Frankenstein was the origin of the PCO character, Destro revealed the background which led to him working with PCO.

"I met PCO around 25 years ago. We often met but never really talked," D Destro said before adding that they were like gym friends. "He asked me about 20 years ago to help him but I really wasn't into strongman and feats of strength [contests]. My children were also young so I didn't want to go in that part of his life.

"When he came back [in 2016], my kids were older and PCO came in my life at a good time. He came to me and I said, 'Yes, I want to help you.' In my mind I wanted to help him bring back the fan in me that loved wrestling as a kid."

Destro has ties to ROH thanks to his relationship with PCO, and he was asked if keeps up with wrestling outside of Ring of Honor.

"My wife can't see no more wrestling or Frankenstein movies! So, I'm always on the channel of wrestling, arm wrestling and Frankenstein movies. So, I'm always looking at all wrestlers and what they say or do or the style they got," said Destro.

"I like The Undertaker too. I've always been a big fan of him and the style I like is The Undertaker."

PCO said his dream match would be against The Undertaker and Destro agrees that the two of them would put on a show because of their similar characters.

"I think PCO would be a good guy for Undertaker and put on a big show with him. They are two characters of the darkness if you want. If it comes one day, PCO would wrestle a good match with Undertaker because PCO is in top shape to wrestle and would make him look real good," stated Destro.

Destro's full interview with Wrestling Inc was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Destro discusses his history in pro wrestling, his real life friendship with PCO, educating PCO on who Frankenstein was, the most painful strongman routine he ever did, hoping to be in PCO's corner more often in ROH, his experience at the ROH - NJPW G1 Climax at MSG and more.

