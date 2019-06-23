Drew McIntyre has become one of the hottest heels not just in WWE, but in pro wrestling. With a WrestleMania return match at Stomping Grounds tonight, the Scottish Psychopath spoke with Sam Roberts on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast about his memories of their match at the showcase of the immortals.

"Hard to put into words, that the company and Roman had that belief in me," McIntyre stated. "To have the first match with him, after his illness, on the grandest stage of them all, for me it was such a significant match for me, just with the journey I have been through. To end up having my first singles match at WrestleMania, be against Roman Reigns, in his return match, it was very special for both of us. It was a night I would never forget."

McIntyre showed his vicious angry streak this past Monday on Raw when he brutally assaulted former 3MB stablemate, Heath Slater.

"When I heard about it, I genuinely feel bad because this is a dick move," McIntyre said. "The way it came together, and Heath is sympathetic, to begin with. Thankfully I could hear the crowd while we were filming, they understood a past relationship and if they didn't, hopefully, we played it that way. It wasn't necessarily all planned, me reaching for the money, the banter back and forth, that was going with the flow and going with how it feels."

Looking towards the future, McIntyre believes that there could be something special between him and Slater

"Heath and I genuinely have a relationship, I know his family and we were just trying to put that in the moment," McIntyre explained. "It would be good for Heath and good for me if somewhere down the line we had a little program."

