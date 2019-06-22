- Above, The Bella Twins announced their wine, Belle Radici, is now available nationwide in all Total Wine stores. Earlier this week, Nikki Bella gave an update on her health, confirming that she's done in the ring after revealing she has a cyst on her brain, which she also said is benign. Nikki also noted she is also dealing with another herniated disc.

- The video below is a look at the top five best NXT TV matches. The group included: Kassius Ohno vs. William Regal, Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro, Oney Lorcan vs. Drew McIntyre, Asuka vs. Nikki Cross, and Moustache Mountain vs. Undisputed Era.

From a turbulent brawl to an emotionally charged tag team clinic, get reacquainted with the give GREATEST matches on #WWENXT TV! pic.twitter.com/teiDtOzrWO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2019

- At tomorrow's WWE Stomping Grounds, Drew McIntyre will take on Roman Reigns. Back at WrestleMania 35, Reigns was able to defeat McIntyre, and Drew is looking for some retribution.

"Roman is the only man who's straight up beat me like a man since my return to WWE & I'll admit that," McIntyre wrote on Twitter. "We're both a rare breed in wrestling but he's not my kryptonite. Shane McMahon has shown me my purpose & at #StompingGrounds I'm not gonna beat Roman, I'm going to brutalize him."