Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle, now known as Swoggle, has been sporting a new look as of late with flowing locks similar to A.J. Styles. When Swoggle appeared at Starrcast, he was caused a mini-Styles and he talked about the Styles comparisons when Swoggle spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I look like if AJ Styles and Conrad Thompson had a child. But the child didn't grow full arms or legs; he just grew out from the belly," said Swoggle. "I woke up to my best friends saying this photo [of him at Starrcast] is going crazy. Then John Thorn from AIW said you're the most talked about thing on Reddit right now."

Swoggle refers to himself as the "Pheno-midget-al one-and-a-half." He hasn't talked to Styles about the look, but said he may incorporate some more of Styles' elements into his own look such as his gloves, but not Styles' tights.

"It would look like a melted sundae in a garbage bag," Swoggle said of him wearing Styles' tights. "My son has those gloves and they are big on me and they are kids gloves."

Swoggle intended to go to Starrcast just to sign autographs and take pictures, but he ended up doing a stand-up routine as well. He discussed how that came about.

"Going into the week I was just signing and Conrad says, 'Do you wanna do this show?' Ron Funches just invited me to be a part of it and I'm like, 'I don't belong here.' Then I realized it's a wrestling week and I do belong here," stated Swoggle.

"That was my seventh standup night and I'm having fun doing it. It's become another interest of mine that I never thought would happen."

Swoggle also had the chance to work with Scott Steiner during WrestleMania weekend which was the ultimate contrast in physiques. He talked about the buzz that came about after that match.

"That was for AIW out of Cleveland and John Thorn, the owner of the company, has become a friend of mine and that's become a second home for me," said Swoggle. "I said, 'I want Steiner. I want it as a proving ground.' That whole week I called it the 'I'm Still Not Dead Tour.'

"It was an insane week for me, but that match with Steiner was the most-talked about indie match of the week. That's pretty incredible."

He says that guys from WWE came to that show just to see him and Steiner go at it. But Swoggle did admit to being scared of taking the Steiner Recliner due to him having a steel rod in his back.

"If that gets knocked or jolted too much, I get paralyzed for the rest of my life," revealed Swoggle. "So I'm not gonna lie, the thought of that move and being in it scared the hell out of me so I tapped immediately. But it was fully worth it because it was a proving ground match and showed everyone that I'm still here."

