Former WWE Superstar Swoggle, f.k.a. Hornswoggle chatted with Wrestling. Inc. on the weekly WINCLY podcast where he discussed his involvement at Pittsburg's WrestleRex this week. Swoggle also discussed WWE Super ShowDown and its crazed main event. Swoggle said he didn't receive a call to be apart of the Saudi Arabian show, however did feel the main event was a 'spectacle'.

"I didn't make the trip this time," Swoggle said. "They had the stadium already sold out, they didn't need me. It would have been fifty and a half [in the 50 Man Battle Royal]. That's a hellacious travel day, so I was good".

Swoggle alluded to the main event's controversy without directly blaming any of the talent involved. Instead, Swoggle complimented both Undertaker and Goldberg for their contributions to professional wrestling.

"It was a spectacle, that's the one word I'll use to describe it," Swoggle said. "You have two guys who have made more money, not in this business but for this business, than ninety percent of people in history. So, you can't really say whether they're past their prime or in their prime. Shouldn't really comment on it because of what they've done for this business."

Speaking of WWE's 24/7 Championship, Swoggle admitted to loving what the newest title has brought to WWE television. Swoggle specifically showed his appreciated for the comedic layer that the 24/7 Title has brought back to WWE programming.

"I love it," Swoggle claimed. "The Hardcore Championship is still probably my favorite title of all time. It was just fun and it was in an era where it was swearing, blood, and boobs but then you had this funny silliness of the Hardcore Championship. They'd go in the Mississippi River and play places and stuff like that. It was just so much fun to watch. Now it's fun again. It's bringing that 'ha-ha' factor that RAW and SmackDown always need. You always need a little bit of not so serious business on the shows."

Swoggle took part in Pittsburg's athletic and energetic pro-wrestling spectacle WrestleRex last night. His full interview with Wrestling Inc was included in today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be listened to via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. During the interview Swoggle discusses the punk rock vibe of WrestleRex, going viral for looking like AJ Styles, his experience with WWE creative, if he's talked with AEW, Goldberg vs Undertaker, WWE's 24/7 Championship, his 2008 RAW Steel Cage match against Vince McMahon and more.

