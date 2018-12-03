Swoggle On If He Would Have Performed At WWE Crown Jewel, Possible 3MB Reunion, Drew McIntyre

Former WWE superstar Hornswoggle was a guest on the latest episode of our WINCLY podcast. Swoggle made a surprise appearance during WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event this past April in Saudi Arabia. During his interview with Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman, he revealed he never got a call to appear at Crown Jewel last month, but he would've loved to have had the chance to perform in Saudi Arabia again.

"I did not get the call," Swoggle said. "I would've been there in a heartbeat."

The WWE faced a ton of criticism for holding the event despite the controversy surrounding the murder of Washington Post journalist and Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi. When asked about his thoughts on WWE still going through with the event, Swoggle said, "Whatever people want to do, [it's] their call."

Swoggle also discussed RAW superstar Drew McIntyre, who he teamed with as members of 3MB. McIntyre is currently in line for a major main-event push after returning to the company last year, which Swoggle said doesn't shock him at all.

"Not surprised one bit. Drew is a hell of a talent, and he's a hell of a guy too, he truly is," he said. "He has grown so much as a performer, and I'm not surprised whatsoever."

After being released by the WWE in 2014, McIntyre worked hard on the independent circuit and in Impact Wrestling to prove that he was a true main-event star. Swoggle said he believes their run in 3MB with partners Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal being cut short was a great thing for all for of them, because they were all young and they needed to take the time to figure themselves out.

"Maturity, it's all maturity. He admits it, I just watched their Table For 3, and he admits there, none of them were ready. None of them were ready," Swoggle said. "Look at Jinder, Jinder wasn't ready, and he had a world title run. I just think that we were all young and living life, and sometimes it takes losing that to make you realize what you have."

Hausman also asked Swoggle if he'd be open to a 3MB reunion. He said he would love to be a part of it if the opportunity ever arises, but he's proud to watch them as they continue to move forward in their careers.

"The reunion tour, we joked about that actually... It would be a funny reunion tour," he said. "I don't know, I had so much fun with them and I owe them quite a bit for being part of this as well with me and getting me through. So I would love it, but those three are all doing their thing and I'm happy for each one of them."

You can listen to the full episode below. Please subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes to get the latest episode of the WINCLY every Thursday afternoon!