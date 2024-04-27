Mandy Rose Says This WWE NXT Star Reminds Her Of A Young AJ Lee

While AJ Lee may be retired from professional wrestling, former WWE star Mandy Rose believes her spirit continues to live on in the company's current roster. Lee, of course, is widely remembered for being one of WWE's smallest performers. At the same time, though, Lee carried forth a powerful passion and personality in the ring — something that Rose sees carried forth in a similarly-sized talent, "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

"This young woman, she's very young. I just think she has such a bright career, bright future. [Roxanne] is so passionate. She just won the title at Stand & Deliver. She's so passionate about the business. She always reminded me of a young little AJ Lee," Rose said on a recent episode of the "Power Alpha Podcast." "I just think she is such a sweet person, really genuine, really good. For her age, I was always very shocked of how crisp and amazing her work was in the ring. I love her heel work right now currently. She just won the championship at Stand and Deliver. She always puts on amazing matches, so easy to work with. Just an overall amazing person."

Perez isn't the only "NXT" talent boasting a comparison to the former WWE Divas Champion, as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T labeled Cora Jade as an unapologetic "firecracker," much like Lee was during her respective WWE run. As an added layer, both Perez and Jade have previously referred to Lee as one of their inspirations in pursuing a career in professional wrestling.

