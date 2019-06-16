WWE superstar John Cena was interviewed by People about the public unfolding of his relationship with fellow WWE superstar and co-star of E!'s Total Bellas, Nikki Bella last year. Following the split with Bella, Cena told People he's sure of who he is at this point but believes he doesn't need to publicize every detail of his personal life.

"I know who I am, and I think that's very important," Cena said. "It's fine for people to have questions, but it's fine for me to give or protect certain information."

The new Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? host has been dating 29 year-old Shay Shariatzadeh. Cena claimed to have done a bit of soul searching since his public breakup as he touched upon the idea of experimenting with new things in life. Cena said he does not judge anyone for their actions because he is not the one in their shoes.

"I think it's imperative to try things," Cena claimed. "If you try it and you don't like it, you don't need to try it again. I don't ever judge anybody or criticize anybody for what they share or what they don't share because I'm not them.

"I'm focused on what I have going on now," Cena affirmed. "I try not to look into the crystal ball and predict what may happen."

Cena has not seen WWE action since WrestleMania 35 in New York.