Current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston stopped by Sacramento FOX 40 last week. Kingston showed his support for his fellow New Day tag team members Big E (who returned to action last night following an injury) and Xavier Woods but also praised their success and dedication as singles wrestlers too.

"It's a little bit different but at the same time they're always with me," Kingston said. "Often-time, they're at ringside with me too. But this was always the goal. We worked so hard as a team to be established as a team on television but also wanted to make sure we all had singles success too."

Kingston's positivity shined through even more by stating that earning the WWE Championship has been a dream come true. The New Day member said since he was a child the goal was to perform at WrestleMania with a Championship at stake.

"This is it," Kingston said. "Ever since I was a kid, this is all I've ever wanted to do. I used to pretend to be a WWE superstar. Imagining myself with a match at WrestleMania for the WWE Title, so I'm one of the few people on this planet who can say my dream is actually coming true."

Kingston has been keeping his Championship reign shining bright through his athletic matches and main event feuds however, his recent trip back home to Ghana has added a whole new layer of charismatic likability to the beloved Kingston. Kingston said it was a positive feeling to return back to his home as WWE Champion while proving to its citizens that anything is indeed possible.

"It was amazing to look at a child in the eyes and see the disbelief," Kingston said. "It's been twenty six years since I've been back to Ghana. So to come back to Ghana as WWE Champion, so uplifting for me as well as the people who want to be anything. I'm living, breathing proof that you can be anything you want to be."

As Kingston continues his feud with recently returned superstar Dolph Ziggler, Kingston claims he has no intention on giving up his WWE Championship to Ziggler soon. The two are scheduled to do battle in a Super Show Down rematch taking place later this month at WWE Stomping Grounds with the WWE Championship on the line.

"I don't know about all that," Kingston said. "You see me clutching this [belt] as tight as I'm clutching it. I've got a pretty good grip on it."

Last Tuesday on Smackdown Live, The New Day took the ring as a healthy trio for the first time in weeks. Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Ziggler in a steel cage at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23rd.

You can watch the full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit FOX 40 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.