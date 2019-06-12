Last Friday's matchup between wrestling icons The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown has received a lot of criticism from fans. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave his take on the opinions of the fans regarding the match on SiriusXM Busted Open Radio.

"Goldberg deserves the respect that he has earned," said Henry. "The guy went in and busted his face open; he finished that match. How about saying 'thank you, for not tapping out.' He could have easily said 'Hey, I can't see, I rung my bell.' They could have done a series of chokeslams and 1,2,3 and it's over, they could have done it, didn't do it."

Henry took it further by saying that the people that spoke negatively should look at themselves.

"They went through it for you," exclaimed Henry. "But the 'Twitter fingers,' the people that can't run a mile in under a day, the people that can't lift their own body weight, do one pull-up, don't have a belief beyond anything but their own nose, those are the people that came on social media and berated the Undertaker and Goldberg. When it was a travesty to the wrestling business because they deserve better than that."

Henry took further aim at the social media critics, saying he would not allow them to tear down the legacies of these two legends.

"Anybody that sent a tweet like that, you should be ashamed of yourself. Everybody that knows you, should look at you differently," said Henry. "I'll be dammed if I'm going to let someone tarnish their memory because they got the ability to communicate with millions of people with sending a tweet. We have people that can't lace their own shoes, chew bubble gum at the same time trying to tear them down in a second, over a tweet. It's brutal to me."

You can listen to the comments below.