Matt Riddle is expected to remain in NXT for a long time as WWE isn't looking to rush him into anything, according to the latest Wrestle Observer Radio.

Riddle was initially expected to feud with NXT Champion Adam Cole, but after the most recent NXT TV tapings (day one spoilers here and day two spoilers here), the NXT TakeOver: Toronto show on August 10 (spoilers on current lineup here) is shaping up a different way.

Riddle first appeared in NXT last August during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV with his in-ring debut taking place in October. Riddle maintained an undefeated streak until April where he lost to NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream at TakeOver: New York.

Dave Meltzer had previously noted that Adam Cole and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler are two names he always hears about getting called to the main roster.