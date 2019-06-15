During tonight's live Impact Wrestling episode, another championship title will be on the line at Slammiversary, which takes place on Sunday, July 7, in Dallas, Texas. It will be LAX vs. Rascalz for the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

After a brawl broke out between the two teams, due to a reverse call last week, both teams still have a lot left to prove.

Below is the currently updated card:

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

LAX (c) vs. Rascalz

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Rob Van Dam vs. Moose

