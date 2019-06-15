During tonight's live Impact Wrestling episode, another championship title will be on the line at Slammiversary, which takes place on Sunday, July 7, in Dallas, Texas. It will be LAX vs. Rascalz for the Impact World Tag Team Championships.
JUST ANNOUNCED!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 15, 2019
LAX will defend the Tag Team Championships against The Rascalz at Slammiversary!@SantanaLAX @Ortiz5150 @Konnan5150 @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz @TheTreyMiguel #IMPACT
?? - https://t.co/sWu6SEiYN7 pic.twitter.com/zUz3CKjA4m
After a brawl broke out between the two teams, due to a reverse call last week, both teams still have a lot left to prove.
A huge BRAWL breaks out between LAX and The Rascalz! They want another shot at the Tag Team Championships! @SantanaLAX @Ortiz5150 @Konnan5150 @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz @TheTreyMiguel #IMPACT— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 15, 2019
?? - https://t.co/sWu6SEAzEF pic.twitter.com/vQpZKUwBFl
Below is the currently updated card:
IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
LAX (c) vs. Rascalz
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin
X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact
Rob Van Dam vs. Moose