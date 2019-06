New Japan Pro Wrestling's Australia expansion continues with their Southern Showdown tour in Melbourne and Sydney. The company announced the matches that will be taking place on the tour on June 29 and 30. The first show inside Festival Hall will be headlined by IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada teaming up with Hiroshi Tanahashi against Bullet Club's Jay White and Bad Luck Fale. Additionally, Will Ospreay will be defending his newly-won IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Robbie Eagles.

The second will be inside the University of New South Wales Roundhouse, Will Ospreay teams up with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada against Jay White, Bad Luck Fale and Robbie Eagles. Here are the full lineups for the Southern Showdown events:

Southern Showdown, Night One (6/29 - Melbourne, Australia)

* Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Jay White and Bad Luck Fale

* Will Ospreay (c) v. Robbie Eagles - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Mikey Nicolls and Juice Robinson v. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* Rocky Romero v. El Phantasmo

* YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii v. Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi

* SHO, YOH and Toru Yano v. Gino Gambino, Gedo and Taiji Ishimori

* Aaron Solow v. Slex

* Ren Narita, Shota Umino and Toa Henare v. Michael Richards, Mark Tui and Andrew Villalobos

Southern Showdown, Night Two (6/30 - Sydney Australia)

* Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada v. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale and Robbie Eagles

* Tomohiro Ishii v. Toa Henare

* Toru Yano, Mikey Nicholls and Juice Robinson v. Gino Gambino, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* Aaron Solow v. Chase Owens

* Jack Bonza v. Mick Moretti

* Rocky Romero v. Tony Kozina

* Michael Richards and Andrew Villalobos v. Steve and Tome Filip

The entrants and blocks for the year's G1 Climax will be announced on the June 16, while matches will be announced on the June 17. So far, Jon Moxley, KENTA and Shingo Takagi announced their intention to join the G1. On June 25, two RevPro titles will be defended. Here are the full lineups for those Kizuna Road shows:

Kizuna Road, Night One (6/16 - Korakuen Hall)

* SHO and YOH (c) v. Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI and Toa Henare v. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Lance Archer

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe and Toru Yano v. Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask and Shota Umino v. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls and Ryusuke Taguchi v. Tama Tonya, Tanga Loa and Jado

* Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma and Ren Narita v. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

* Yota Tsuji c. Yuya Uemura

Kizuna Road, Night Two (6/17 - Korakuen Hall)

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI HASHI, SHO and YOH v. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (elimination tag)

* Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) v. El Phantasmo, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls & Ren Narita v. Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Taiji Ishimori

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask v. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Yuji Nagata and Shota Umino v. Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Kizuna Road, Night Three (6/25 - Sendai Sunplaza Hall)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) v. YOSHI-HASHI (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* El Phantasmo (c) v. Ryusuke Taguchi (RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask v. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toa Henare, SHO and YOH v. Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens and Taiji Ishimori

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa v. Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls

* Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino and Ren Narita v. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima v. Yuji Nagata and Yota Tsuji