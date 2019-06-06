Following the Best of the Super Juniors Finals taking place yesterday, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the full card for this Sunday's Dominion card. As expected, Will Ospreay, who won the BOSJ tournament, will face Dragon Lee for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Opening up the card will be Jon Moxley versus Shota Umino. Moxley won the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson this past week and was welcoming all challengers. NJPW granted Shota's request for a tough challenge with the former Dean Ambrose.

Also on the card will be Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defending their IWGP Tag Team Championships against EVIL and SANADA. The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated the former champions for the titles on February 23 at Honor Rising.

Dominion takes place on Sunday, June 9 inside Osaka-Jo Hall. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for full live coverage beginning at 3 am ET / 12 am PT.

Below is the full card:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) v. Chris Jericho - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Kota Ibushi (c) v. Tetsuya Naito - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Dragon Lee (c) v. Will Ospreay - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) v. EVIL and SANADA - IWGP Tag Team Championships

* Taichi (c) v. Tomohiro Ishii - NEVER Openweight Championship

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson and Ryusuke Taguchi v. Jay White, Chase Owens and Taiji Ishimori

* Jushin Thunder Liger and YOSHI-HASHI v. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Satoshi Kojima v. Shingo Takagi

* Jon Moxley v. Shota Umino