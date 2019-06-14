Rey Mysterio was in the main event of All In which then led to the formation of AEW. Many are seeing AEW's rise similar to WCW in the 1990s and that led to the Monday Night Wars with WWE.

As we previously reported, Mysterio told Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast this week that he plans to be back in the ring later this month or in July. Mysterio also talked about how AEW's launch has affected the wrestling industry.

"It's affected it that now there is competition and competition has always known to been good. That is something we're all gonna have to face and step up our game for talent, behind the scenes, everybody," said Mysterio.

"For me and my son now, competition is going to be very heavy for him as well. They are gonna wanna see comparisons between my son and myself. He is much taller and heavier than me. Will he ever be able to do a high-flying style like his old man? I'd be very amazed if he pulls my style off. I think he can, but it's a matter if he wants to.

"But at the end of the day, this is great for business in general. We're all gonna wanna do our best to become the best. I don't think there is better options than wanting to be the best at your brand."

As a principle figure on WCW's side during the Monday Night Wars, Mysterio was asked if it now feels like it did back then when it was WWE vs. WCW.

"It still hasn't because it's not out there fully yet. But I'm sure there's gonna be some flashbacks to all of us that were in that Monday Night Wars era," admitted Mysterio. "But the buzz is going around already and a lot of people are either gonna crank up their energy level or be confused and be like, 'What's going on?' But I think it's gonna be the other way around and everyone wants to work hard at their craft."

Someone who was just born during the Monday Night Wars was Rey's son, Dominick, who is now on TV alongside his father. Rey talked about what led to Dominick being on TV with him.

"When I made my first appearance last year at the Royal Rumble, Dominick was with me. We introduced ourselves and our faces. Dominick hadn't been seen for a minute backstage in WWE, so it was a surprise to Vince and everybody that hadn't seen him," Mysterio said before adding that the size of Dominick surprised everyone.

"That reconnected our momentum going into future negotiations with WWE. I signed and came back in September and one thing led to another. I would imagine that some of the social media posts of Dominick training, as well as Vince and Hunter knowing that he was following in my footsteps [led to him being involved]."

Mysterio said that when the Samoa Joe angle was pitched, WWE asked Rey if Dominick was ready and he said he wasn't ready for a match but he's close. Rey also said that Dominick traveling with him is helping him learn the lifestyle of a wrestler, which is much different than when Dominick was seven years old and first traveled with Rey.

"Now he's driving me as opposed to me driving him," revealed Mysterio. "We're booking our hotels and car rentals and just enjoying life in general. Father and son – moments that I missed while he was growing up at home and I was on the road. Now we get to share those together as he wants to be a part of this business."

Mysterio was in the wrestling business for over a dozen years before landing in WWE but Dominick may have the opportunity to land there much quicker. Mysterio was asked if he preferred that Dominick sign with WWE first.

"That's gonna be a very hard call because what I want is very different than what he wants. The only thing I can do is guide him and leave it for him to decide. That's what I've been doing for the last year or so – just letting him know how this works and how this happens. At the end of the day, he's man enough to make the decision on his own. I can't decide for him," stated Mysterio.

"He's been guided very well, not only by me, but Konnan talks to him as well. He's been around this industry since he was a kid. I think it's gonna come naturally that he'll know what to decide when that time comes."

Mysterio is also working with Fight4Autism which helps kids with autism all over the world. He talked about his interactions with children with autism.

"There has been a lot of kids that feel comfortable around the world of wrestling. It amazes me that they usually want to be in their own little world, but to be in an arena with more than 20,000 fans…they can chant and scream and feel [like any other kid]," said Mysterio.

"This help that we're lending out is only beginning. It's not only helping the kids that are autistic, but also trying to understand the families that live with the daily struggle…We're trying to understand the whole meaning and concept behind autism and see how we can make it better."

Rey Mysterio is the global ambassador being Fight4Autism. He has created this global fundraiser in his determination to help autistic children all over the world, no matter where they live. His mission is to have his fans join him in the fight. To do so, fans only need to donate $4 USD via the website https://www.winwithrey.com/. Your donation also enters you into a raffle to win Fight4Autisim merchandise as well as a chance to win an all-expenses paid experience for two, including business class airfares, hotel accommodation and premium seat tickets to a live WWE event as Rey Mysterio's personal guests.

Wrestling Inc's full interview with Rey was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In it Rey discusses why he's launched Rey Mysterio's Fight4Autism, his connection to children with autism and their families, when he could return to in-ring action, his feud with Samoa Joe, the launch of AEW, comparisons between Andrade and Eddie Guerrero, his relationship with Vince McMahon, a "dream match" with AJ Styles, his son Dominick's pro wrestling future, using the Canadian Destroyer on WWE TV and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.