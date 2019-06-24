We could be seeing Rey Mysterio back in a WWE ring as soon as a couple of weeks, if everything goes according to plan.

According to PWInsider, there was talk backstage at the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view that Rey would be able to return at the RAW television taping in Newark, New Jersey on July 8th if he is medically cleared. Rey had to relinquish the United States title due to the injury, giving it to the man he beat at Money in the Bank via controversy, Samoa Joe.

Rey recently talked about his injury during his match with Samoa Joe and recovery process earlier this month on the WINCLY podcast on Wrestling Inc.

"When I saw the replay I saw that Samoa Joe's left shoulder was off the canvas during the three-count," Rey stated. "Due to the unfortunate aftermath after winning the title, I suffered a separated left shoulder. That has put me on the bench, so I've been doing some PRP and slight rotation movements. I'm trying to see if I could get back in possibly late June or July."

While recovering, Rey is also working on his Fight4Autism campaign, with proceeds going to foundations working with children around the world with autism.

Wrestling Inc's full interview with Rey was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In it Rey discusses why he's launched Rey Mysterio's Fight4Autism, his connection to children with autism and their families, when he could return to in-ring action, his feud with Samoa Joe, the launch of AEW, comparisons between Andrade and Eddie Guerrero, his relationship with Vince McMahon, a "dream match" with AJ Styles, his son Dominick's pro wrestling future, using the Canadian Destroyer on WWE TV and more.

Source: PWInsider