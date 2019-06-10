Ever since it was announced, The Undertaker versus Bill Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown was met with excitement, criticism, and even laughter. Following the event and subsequent victory by the Undertaker, the criticism has become louder by fans, fellow wrestlers and reporters. 16-time world heavyweight champion Ric Flair sat down with Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca on Sirius XM Busted Open Radio and gave his feelings on the match.

"They opened up hot, I loved it," Flair exclaimed. "I loved the match, up until the last minute and a half. Whatever you want to say about anybody in this business, he (the Undertaker) is going to be on Mt. Rushmore if there is one. You can say no wrong about The Undertaker, he is the talent of a lifetime. And, Bill Goldberg had arguably the greatest run of anyone for years and never had anybody spend more than a half-hour with him learning the fundamentals of the business and he pulled it off."

Some of the criticism levied at the match was the age of both men. However, Flair says that is not the issue and there is a much glaring problem that people are missing.

"It's tough, it's not factored around age. It's hard to just come in and work two or three times a year, it's hard," Flair stated. "They are making a big deal about Kevin Durant coming in? Try and take six months off of wrestling and getting into the ring. Climbing on a Stairmaster or elliptical is not the answer to getting in the ring and going full speed. I told Hunter (Triple H) 'I don't know how you do it.'"

Flair also gave his unique perspective on fans criticizing the match.

"I don't like it, but that doesn't mean that they cannot have an opinion," said Flair. "I don't have an agenda here. I cannot let a minute or two of fatigue define anybody. It's funny, had they gone on one more minute perfect and hit it, everyone would have been like 'Oh my god that was perfect.' It was like they got me again when he hit the spear, I thought it was the Brock deal. And then he came out of it. The same people that are critiquing this, 'we're going crazy when he was walking on the top rope.' What does their opinion mean?"

Flair had his own critics. Following his loss in a retirement match to shawn Michaels, Flair wrestled for Impact Wrestling. However, many fans still think of that match has his retirement. Flair shined some light on the match and gave some behind the scenes information regarding his role.

"Shawn Michaels carried me for 30 (minutes). I get credit for being in that match at WrestleMania XXIV," said Flair. "The only credit I give myself is being in the Citrus Bowl. Swear to you, Shawn said to me 'For once in your life, please keep your mouth shut, and let me do this,' then I went out there and because I'm not used to doing that, messed up in the beginning, but he recovered and no one knew it happened.

"I have never said truer words, he carried me and that's just the way it's going to be. I will take credit for being there, but I think it was the greatest retirement weekend of all time. I got nothing but the fondest memories of that."

