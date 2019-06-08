Life is pretty good for Rich Swann right now as not only is he the current X-Division champion, but he recently pinned a former World Champion in Johnny Impact during a tag match.

Swann talked about growing up as a fan of Johnny Impact and why that victory meant so much to him when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"To be in the ring with a guy that you watched growing up, aspiring to be a pro wrestler. Then to get in the ring with him in one of the most historic venues in our industry, ECW Arena, and to get that victory over a former Impact world champion…it's an unbelievable feeling," said Swann.

"I've got my sights set on Johnny because he has that Ultimate X and I know that he's looking at me with the X-Division Championship. He knows I'm ready to rock anytime he wants to rock. I'm ready to throw hands!"

As the X-Division champion, Swann also has the "Option C" at his disposal which means he could voluntarily give up his title for a match with the World Champion, currently an injured Brian Cage. Swann was asked if he considered cashing in his X-Division Title by using the Option C.

"I've wrestled Brian Cage at his best, and if I were to do something like that it would be out of character for me," revealed Swann. "To be honest, I'd like to build the X-Division and show the world what I can do holding this championship. I'm not going to take a championship and then push it to the side just for an opportunity. If I lose this, I'm gonna lose it. If I get an opportunity at the world championship, I get an opportunity. I'd rather earn that rather than use a pawn to get that."

Speaking of the Impact World Title picture, Michael Elgin walked right into Impact and walked right into that title picture. Swann revealed how he felt about Elgin just coming in and inserting himself into the main event.

"Well Michael Elgin is a former World Champion in various promotions – ROH, New Japan, PWG. The guy's wrestling IQ is higher than any wrestler that I've ever been in the ring with. Michael Elgin is a beast," stated Swann. "For him to come in and do what he did to Brian Cage, I'm sorry that Cage got injured, but it was a huge acquisition for Impact Wrestling."

Swann also said that getting Elgin was a huge acquisition for Impact and how they need more like that who come in and stake their claim.

Not only is Swann the X-Division champion, but he arrives to work everyday with his wife, Su Yung, who is in the Undead Realm. Swann was asked if he ever entertained the idea of joining Yung in the Undead Realm.

"Well, let me ask you this. Has she ever thought about stepping over into the world of the funky, groovy locomotive train and maybe bringing some life back to her," asked Swann. "I don't know. Maybe I've thought about being undead and maybe she's thought about being resurrected. We don't know."

Rich Swann is the current Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion and can be seen every Friday night on Pursuit and Twitch as part of Impact Wrestling. He will also be a part of Impact's upcoming TV tapings at the Melrose Ballroom on June 6th and 7th.

Swann's full interview with Wrestling Inc was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. The full audio can be heard via the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In it Swann discusses why he chose to sign with Impact Wrestling after WWE, Jon Moxley's criticisms of WWE's creative structure, why Michael Elgin is good for pro wrestling, wanting to lead the X-Division, Sami Callihan's controversial promos about him, Willie Mack signing with Impact and more.

