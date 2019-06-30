Velveteen Dream recently ruffled some feathers when he defended Vince McMahon by calling out WWE Superstars for putting out a subpar product. Dream said it's on the Superstars to make the product entertaining just as it's on actors to make a movie entertaining and the director, in this case McMahon, isn't to blame.

Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri and Ryback talked about this very topic on the Conversations with the Big Guy Ryback podcast.

"I actually heard Velveteen Dream made a remark on the talent and I get what he is doing. He desperately wants to get called up to the main roster and wants to get out of developmental," stated Ryback. "Oftentimes, guys will try to kiss Vince McMahon's a** to try to do that, it's just the way that it is. Guys do media - Vince McMahon is a genius and a wizard. They say these things because they want to get called up; they want to make big money and they want to get out of developmental. That is the truth of the situation, or he is naïve. He doesn't understand how it works yet; it's not the talent. The talent has always been there."

Dream has been in WWE developmental for almost four years now and has performed as Velveteen Dream for over two years. In the past he's lobbied on social media to getting called up to the main roster and Ryback seems to think he's using a different approach of brown-nosing to appease Vince for his call-up.

"If Velveteen Dream shows up to Raw and they go, 'Velveteen, you're going to go out on Superstars. We're not going to give you an entrance. You're not going to do any s***. You're going to put this guy over and you're not going to do anything cool. We don't want you showing off and if you do, you're going to be pulled and will be sitting in catering for a year and then we are going to fire you.' You're not going to get over, so that will be a rude awakening if he doesn't know how the creative process works. He probably already does; he is a smart guy. I feel like he does know it but he is just trying to get called up, which I commend. You gotta do what you gotta do to get called up," said Ryback.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Conversations with the Big Guy Ryback with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.