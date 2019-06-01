At Double or Nothing, Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes wasn't the main event or even the penultimate match, but it was still the best match on the card according to Sean Waltman who discussed it on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"It was the best match of the night. Nothing against [anyone else], because when you say that, some people go 'that's a put down on other matches' - because there were great matches. I mean arguably, one of the best pay-per-views, some people say ever. From their minds, just because of the significance of it all that was the best match of the show," said Waltman.

The match had a great build-up and will billed as more of a generation vs. generation match rather than just a brother vs. brother match. But Waltman says what made the match itself so good was the in-ring chemistry between the two which led to lots of high spots and very few dull moments.

"If you go by the crowd reaction, and the sustained heat from beginning to end… there's great matches to where the people are going f***ing ape sh*t and there's parts of the match where they are dead f***ing quiet until they get them going again. Even some of the really great matches that have been talked about recently, you'll find quiet spots in those matches that ideally you don't want to have. And this match didn't have that," stated Waltman. "People were crazy the whole way through from what I can tell. It was so great, just I mean you know when I talk about the really important stuff is not the moves, it's the stuff in between the moves and that's all the sh*t that they did here. The stuff they did in between the moves was brilliant. It was just so great.

"I am so happy for both of those guys but Dustin especially. Because Dustin, he's admittedly been very open about his struggles and all that and a lot of that has to do with self image and not thinking as high enough about yourself as you should. So, when I see him go out there and do that and everyone piling praise on him for it; that he deserves it, just makes me really happy for him."

After the match, the brothers embraced and put an end to their feud. The Rhodes' brothers are united again and will team up at Fight for the Fallen on July 13 where they will take on The Young Bucks.