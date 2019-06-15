- We have a special video edition of the WINCLY looking at the top five stories of the week that drops first every Friday on the Ringside Wrestling App on iTunes and Google Play. In this week's episode, which you can watch in the video above, Nick Hausman and Michael Wiseman discuss WWE Super ShowDown, Jon Moxley AEW / NJPW news, WWE 24/7 Championship changes, Ric Flair writing to Edge about Becky Lynch's tweets, and WWE Stomping Grounds.

- As noted, Rapper, Cardi B, tweeted out about how she was a WWE fan years ago that got a number of wrestlers to respond, including Carmella. In the video below, WWE looked at the conversation on social media, including the idea for Carmella and Cardi B to team up at SummerSlam.

- Announced yesterday, Baron Corbin will reveal on Monday's RAW who will be the special guest referee for his title match against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at next Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds. Rollins has since heard about the announcement and had this to say on Twitter, "Captain No Friends gonna find someone else to take his beatings for him?"