Since his debut for AEW at Double or Nothing, the wrestling world cannot stop talking about Jon Moxley, f.k.a. Dean Ambrose. Moxley kept up his whirlwind summer by capturing the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson at the BOSJ 26 Finals show earlier this week.

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer was on Busted Open Radio with fellow ECW alumni and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and spoke about Moxley's debut.

"Smart move by New Japan," Dreamer stated. "Jon Moxley really has reinvented himself. He is one of the hottest guys out there. Juice Robinson another guy that was in developmental, decided to take a bet on himself, another guy that was there a while and really stepped up in New Japan."

Many felt that wrestling the WWE style for so long, Moxley might have needed to adjust back to the strong style wrestling that is common outside of WWE. However, Dreamer feels Moxley has staying power no matter where he goes.

"I wrestled him before he went to WWE. He has a lot of ECW influence," Dreamer explained. "(His) promos are phenomenal. He just went to WWE from NXT to the main roster and he just excelled. He has an amazing fan base. New Japan has a show in July (G1 in Dallas), they are trying to bring their stuff to a bigger audience, and what a great way to do it than with a guy that is as identifiable as Moxley."

In regard to the business as a whole, this could be seen as a shift. Dreamer said that this is going to challenge the way all wrestling organizations do business.

"This business is in a renaissance. I said last year was the year of sharing and I think this year everyone is going to be bogarting their talents," said Dreamer. " The door is open for wrestlers, in the sense that you have options. Every company, everybody has to lock their talent up and decide what they want to do with them. You sign your contract, do what your bosses want, get over and say I can always go to another place if I don't like where I'm at. If I do like where I'm at, cool, I'm going to stay here. I think it is going to challenge the organization's creativity and what you are doing with these talents and keep a talent where they are at."

