Triple H spoke of the hectic and busy road leading to his WrestleMania 35 on the WWE Network documentary Creation & Destruction. Triple H, who serves both a talent and executive role within WWE, shows viewers what goes into creating an experience like the WrestleMania weekend.

"Different hat, different environment, different roles and obligations but you got to be on," Triple H said. "Get up in the morning and hit the ground running. Moving on to media calls where I now have to step into a different role of promoting the event. Taking that hat off and now stepping into a production meting where I have to put on the hat of creating an event and how that event will come to life and what'll be like."

Triple H also added that between his roles of media calls, production needs, and business meetings, there isn't necessarily a balance between work and life. Instead, Triple H says adapting the mindset of living in the moment helps make things come together.

"Work life balance is a lie," Triple H claimed. "You hear it in business talks, TED Talks, you hear people talk about it all the time. Truth is, it's a myth. You do the best you can, that's the secret. Be in the moment. Be in what you're in, in the moment. If I'm working, I'm working. If I'm with my kids, I'm with my kids. I'm trying not to work. When you're doing what you're doing, be in that moment."

Triple H also mentioned one of his goals in NXT was to break the $1,000,000 mark for a live event gate. The NXT TakeOver before WrestleMania 35 did not only break but exceeded that goal with a $1,124,000 gate.

"There had been an opportunity as we were first doing NXT as the brand kept growing, I wanted to do an over one million dollar live event gate - that's a goal for me," Triple H said. "You constantly have to set goals in life to get where you want to go and that was one of them."

Speaking on NXT, Triple H said he feels an obligation to mentor NXT talent. Since NXT performers do not have as much experience as main roster performers, he tries to coach them with advice that he would have hoped to hear when he was starting out in WWE.

"I sort of feel like often feel like the coaching is more important," Triple H said. "With RAW and SmackDown, you've been doing this for longer and you're sort of self motivated. You're having all these conversations with yourself and inner monologs. They don't know to have them yet, so that coaching is important to them. So, I just try to go back at times and if I was in their shoes and what I would need to hear and just try to think about things that helped me through stuff."

