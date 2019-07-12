As noted, former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss wasn't present backstage at this week's RAW because she was struggling with an ongoing illness.

In an update, Bliss took to Instagram earlier today to let fans know that she and her hair are prepared for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Bliss will be teaming with Nikki Cross against Bayley in a 2-on-1 handicap match with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at stake.

"After being the sickest I think I've ever been in my life for almost 2 weeks... @cynsationalbeauty came over to make sure the pink & tone was touched up on my hair for #ExtremeRules. Thank you @cynsationalbeauty @capelliloft!!"

It was also noted that the same morning that Bliss missed RAW, she and Braun Strowman were scheduled to appear at the kickoff to a Connor's Cure fundraiser at a California Pizza Kitchen in Wayne, New Jersey. The two stars missed the event and were ultimately replaced by Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross.

