Alexa Bliss is not backstage for tonight's RAW. Bliss has been sick recently, however she is still expected to face Bayley this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules.

As we previously reported, Bliss and Braun Strowman were replaced by Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross at the kickoff to a Connor's Cure fundraiser at a California Pizza Kitchen in Wayne, New Jersey this morning. Bliss missed the appearance due to her illness, while Strowman didn't appear to sell his injuries from his angle with Bobby Lashley on last week's RAW.

Mike and Maria Kanellis are also backstage at RAW. As we reported earlier, Bray Wyatt and The Street Profits are also backstage at the show.