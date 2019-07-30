As a member of Los Guerreros, Chavo Guerrero comes from a prominent wrestling family. A contemporary who does the same is Randy Orton who is a third-generation Superstar.

Orton talked about Orton's ability in the ring and what makes him so special when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"He's so good; his timing is impeccable. His presence in the ring is so good. He's got you from his entrance to his exit and he commands the audience," Guerrero said of Orton. "I remember the first time I saw him do that Viper thing…I thought to myself, 'Man, why didn't I think of that? That's so cool!'

"You can really feel it; he just connects with the fans so well. He's special for sure."

In addition to wrestling, Guerrero also serves as an actor and trainer for the Netflix series GLOW. He talked about what fans can expect with Season Three approaching.

"Man, every year [the talent] is topping each other. The executive producers understand that they have an audience coming back and you have to give them something better or different than before. So every year they are topping the previous year," said Guerrero.

"What's cool is that the character-building in Season 3 is amazing and you get to meet the new characters. You get to see who they are and what they're about. It's the same executive producer as Orange is the New Black and if you're a fan of that show, you know that not every character is touched on in the season. In the next season they touch on a new character and that's the M.O. we're going for. You'll see characters that you haven't seen the backstory yet, you'll see more of them as well as some pretty good wrestling."

Guerrero then talked about how his role as fight coordinator for the wrestling scenes changed now that they are in Season 3 and the cast knows how to wrestle a bit.

"It's a little different than the first season when they didn't even know how to step into the ring and climb through the ropes. Now it's different; I can't say they are seasoned veterans but they catch back up really fast. I always get them for a month before we start the season and with this last year in just one week we were back to where we were at," revealed Guerrero.

"They're having fun now. The first season everyone was like a deer in the headlights where they were like, 'Oh my God, am I going to be able to do this? What is this guy gonna expect from me?' Now that we have each other's trust, they know I just want nothing but the best from them."

Guerrero added that he understands the physical limitations for each cast member so he only has them doing what they are capable of doing. He then made a comparison between them and Randy Orton in perfecting a certain skill set.

"Randy does what he does; he does maybe 10 moves. But he does them really good and at the perfect time and with great presence…That makes him one of the best wrestlers, arguably, of all time," stated Guerrero.

Just like Chavo, his Uncle Mondo Guerrero was the fight coach on the original GLOW. Chavo talked about following in his uncle's footsteps and now understanding why he transitioned from the ring to Hollywood.

"He kind of stepped away from wrestling and became an actor and stunt man. I was like, 'Why?' But now doing the same thing I get it as you have a union now and you're guaranteed pay. Being a part of a union is pretty amazing and insurance and a pension is something not in wrestling," said Guerrero before adding that the GLOW cast freaked out when they heard how WWE Superstars are treated such as having to get their own rental cars.

"Now, being a part of the Screen Actors Guild is amazing."

Guerrero is staying busy both in and out of the ring but he hinted at some other projects he has lined up.

"I have multiple irons in the fire and I'm always working and hustling. I have some really cool things coming up as I'm a producer on an upcoming episode of Dark Side Of The Ring," revealed Guerrero. "I've also got some other things going; things you will absolutely love.

"If you love me now you are going to want to marry me in about six months."

Chavo Guerrero returns as the fight co-ordinator for GLOW season three which will be released August 9th on Netflix. You can follow Chavo on Twitter @MexWarrior.

Chavo's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In it Chavo discusses what to expect from GLOW season three on Netflix, working with Geena Davis, SAG vs pro wrestler benefits, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio comparing Andrade to Eddie Guerrero, getting into the beer brewing game, his new Nacion Lucha Libre promotion with Alberto Del Rio and more.

