While many pro wrestling companies are shying away from intergender wrestling, Impact Wrestling is embracing it. Their recent Slammiversary event featured Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard in the main event in which Callihan was victorious.

Impact producer D'Lo Brown talked about that match and Slammiversary as a whole when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I thought it was an amazing show from top to bottom. Every match got better and better and better and it capped off with a tremendous main event between Sami and Tessa. I couldn't have been more proud of the work that this roster put down," said Brown who then revealed why that was chosen as the main event instead of the World Title match. "I think because there was so much buzz about this match that it needed to be highlighted and put out there. I believe we took a risk and the risk paid off. That match was a very big focal point of the story of Impact and where it is and where it's going."

Brown then talked about working with the combatants in the match on an individual basis.

"I've known Sami for a long time so it's pretty easy to work with Sami," stated Brown. "He's a seasoned performer who has a distinct vision of what he wants. Once we talk and coordinate, it's magic to work with him.

"Tessa is a natural, a freaky natural. She's so young and on her current growth rate, she can be one of the best wrestlers on the planet in the near future."

There was also another Slammiversary match that featured female talent and that was the four-way Monster's Ball match for the Knockouts Championship. Brown was a big fan of that match and showed just what women's wrestlers are capable of.

"I loved it; it was incredible to watch. To me, the women are making a statement that whatever a guy can do I can do as well. Don't treat me any different and let me go out there and be a wrestler and a talent. In the Monster's Ball match, I was amazed at some of the things they did," said Brown.

He then talked about watching the match and saying to himself, "I couldn't have done that" at some of the things that occurred in the match. One of those was a curb stomp onto thumbtacks and Brown was asked if he would have gone through with that spot.

"I can honestly say, hell no," admitted Brown. "The most hardcore I get is shaking my head on the top rope. That's as hardcore as I get. No, I would have not done that and I was like, 'Oh my goodness!'"

Slammiversary also may have served as Johnny Impact's last appearance with the promotion as he wrapped up his contract. Brown was asked about Johnny Impact's future within Impact Wrestling.

"I'm not sure of his status and I hope it's not the case he's leaving," stated Brown. "If he is, I'll miss him. But if he stays, I'll enjoy working with him even more. I don't work on the Talent Relations side, so I don't even know that."

D'Lo Brown now serves as a full-time producer for Impact Wrestling. Impact Wrestling can be seen every Friday night at 10 pm EST via Pursuit and Twitch.

