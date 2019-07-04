This past Monday on RAW, Maria Kanellis revealed to fans that she was pregnant. It was confirmed that the pregnancy was not an angle.

Maria and her husband, Mike, recently signed new five-year deals with the company. Wrestling Inc. can confirm that Maria and Mike signed their new deals back in early June, however they learned that they were pregnant only a week and a half ago.

WWE was aware that Mike and Maria wanted another child when they were offered their new deals. The company is apparently trying to make their environment more modernized for working mothers. That includes having a room for young children at their four major pay-per-views, as well as scheduled time off for family events.

As we previously reported, Maria stated on Twitter that she plans on working throughout her pregnancy for as long as her doctors approve. She also plans on returning to WWE after having the baby and getting cleared.

Mike Kanellis made his RAW debut this past Monday night, teaming with Maria (who never tagged in and revealed her pregnancy during the match) against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Maria berated Mike throughout the match, which resulted in Becky submitting Mike.

Mike was back in action on 205 Live this past Tuesday, teaming with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari in a losing effort to Jack Gallagher, Oney Lorcan & Tony Nese.