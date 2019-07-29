- Above are highlights from yesterday's NJPW G1 Climax event (full results here) where IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito in the main event to remain atop B Block.

- Ring of Honor's next event is Summer Supercard on August 9 in Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. The event will stream for ROH HonorClub subscribers, below is what the card currently looks like.

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Alex Shelley (ROH World Championship)

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. The Briscoes (Ladder War for the ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Tracy Williams (ROH World TV Championship)

* Caristico, Soberano Jr., and Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templario

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Mark Haskins

* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle

- As noted, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are scheduled to appear at Wrestling for Innocence, which has partnered with Capitol Wrestling, on August 11 in Nashville, Tennessee. Hall and Nash are appearing at the show and proceeds from it will go towards the legal fees of Adam Braseel who has been reportedly wrongly imprisoned in Tennessee for a crime he says he did not commit. Braseel has spent the last 12 years serving a sentence for the 2006 killing of another man. No forensic evidence has tied him to the murder. In the video below, Hall and Nash hype the upcoming event. Tickets can be purchased here.